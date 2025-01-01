$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson
GL AWD Certified Only 63k kms One Owner No Acciden
2014 Hyundai Tucson
GL AWD Certified Only 63k kms One Owner No Acciden
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,000KM
VIN KM8JTCAF1EU855544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 63k kms on this beautiful one owner, accident free suv
Reliable and efficient 4cyl with AWD
Comes Safety Certified
Very low mileage - Carfax verified
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Mwk8noLdRlBfHD3dvPLhxJZUrIJlJ2CS
Features include heated seats, Bluetooth, cruise control, AC, power locks and windows, tilt steering wheel, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJnEkMI5rBM
Gorgeous color combination - shiny white exterior on grey clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
