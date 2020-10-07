Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

119,767 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

North,4X4,BLUETOOTH,SATELLITE RADIO

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

119,767KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6174618
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1ED768948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean, fuel efficient SUV with locking 4X4, alloy wheels, rear tint, bluetooth, satellite radio, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, tilt steering and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

