2014 Jeep Patriot

+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Clean, fuel efficient SUV with locking 4X4, alloy wheels, rear tint, bluetooth, satellite radio, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, tilt steering and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2