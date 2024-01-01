Menu
<p>Stylish low kilometer fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Low KMs</p><p>Eco</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Heated front & Rear seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Height adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p><p> </p>

2014 Kia Forte

123,780 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+,LOW KM'S,ECO,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX+,LOW KM'S,ECO,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,780KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNAFX4A64E5143203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Stylish low kilometer fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Low KM's

Eco

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated front & Rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing and extended warranties available.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2014 Kia Forte