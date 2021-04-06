2014 Kia Optima

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 7 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6842012

6842012 Stock #: KU753

KU753 VIN: KNAGN4A71E5511520

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snow Pearl White

Interior Colour Graphite Cloth Captain Chairs

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,750 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leatherette shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Driver seat memory Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Piano black door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Door pockets: Driver Self-leveling headlights Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Wiper Park Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 70 L Rear Leg Room: 880 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Head Room: 955 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1455 mm Overall Width: 1830 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 437 L Leatherette dash trim Audio System Premium Brand: UVO Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1015 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1415 mm Rear Hip Room: 1384 mm Front Leg Room: 1155 mm Overall height: 1450 mm Curb weight: 1484 kg Front Hip Room: 1388 mm Overall Length: 4845 mm Wheelbase: 2795 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.