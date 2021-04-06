Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2014 Kia Optima! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door sedan provides exceptional value! Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leatherette shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Piano black door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Door pockets: Driver
Self-leveling headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Infinity
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Wiper Park
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Leg Room: 880 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1455 mm
Overall Width: 1830 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 437 L
Leatherette dash trim
Audio System Premium Brand: UVO
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1015 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1415 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1384 mm
Front Leg Room: 1155 mm
Overall height: 1450 mm
Curb weight: 1484 kg
Front Hip Room: 1388 mm
Overall Length: 4845 mm
Wheelbase: 2795 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.