2014 Nissan Juke

120,730 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2014 Nissan Juke

2014 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SL AWD,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,NAVI,LEATHER

2014 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn CVT SL AWD,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,NAVI,LEATHER

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

120,730KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9999887
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV3ET356412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient AWD accident free little SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Rear view camera

Power sunroof

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

