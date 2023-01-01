Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

72,893 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

AWD 4dr SL

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

72,893KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005495
  • Stock #: PZ153520B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXEC838051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PZ153520B
  • Mileage 72,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
