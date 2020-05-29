Menu
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Buick Verano

REMOTE START ALLOYS REAR CAMERA

REMOTE START ALLOYS REAR CAMERA

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

  • 99,074KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5061009
  • Stock #: 2020205B
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK3F4166144
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! Gray 2015 Buick Verano Base 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Ride quality, fit and finish, fuel mileage, overall comfort and even trunk space were all highly rated by owners, many of whom were initially drawn to the Verano by a compelling blend of upscale attributes and an attractive price. Interestingly, many owners say they shopped the Verano as an alternative to the Chevrolet Cruze, or upgraded from one. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

