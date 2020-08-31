Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

101,008 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2LT LT COUPE RS PKG AUTO LEATHER ROOF NAV 20" WHEELS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

101,008KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5723139
  • Stock #: 6486
  • VIN: 2G1FF1E37F9236671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 101,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2LT 2LT 2D Coupe RWD 6-Speed Automatic with TapShift 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Most owners love the Camaros storied history, stand-out looks, affordable blend of style and performance thrills, decent fuel economy under lighter-footed driving, and highly capable handling and braking on higher-performing models. Feature content favourites include the powerful Bose stereo, and a simple-to-use central command interface. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
HEADS UP DISPLAY

