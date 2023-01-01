Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

157,100 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Republic

705-826-6777

1LT Certified Gas Saver Extended Warranty

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  • Listing ID: 10140240
  • Stock #: CC15157
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB5F7271629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,100 KM

Vehicle Description

A well-maintained and reliable 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT.
This compact sedan combines practicality, efficiency, and comfort, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting or longer journeys.
With its sleek design and modern features, the Cruze LT offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.


Exterior:
The exterior of this Chevrolet Cruze LT features a stylish and aerodynamic design. The beautiful grey metallic paint shines brightly, accentuating the car's sleek lines. The body is in excellent condition, with no major scratches or dents. The front grille, chrome accents, and tinted windows add a touch of elegance to the overall appearance.


Interior:
Step inside, and you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin. The interior is tastefully designed with high-quality materials and attention to detail. The black cloth seats offer excellent support and are in great condition, with no rips or tears. The cabin is quiet, providing a peaceful atmosphere for both the driver and passengers.


Features:
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Keyless entry
Remote Start
Backup camera
Remote trunk release
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Bluetooth connectivity
USB/Auxiliary inputs
Premium audio system
Steering wheel-mounted controls
OnStar telematics system


Performance:
Under the hood, this Chevrolet Cruze LT is powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4-liter turbocharged engine. It delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience while providing impressive fuel economy. The car handles well and offers a comfortable ride, making it ideal for both city driving and highway trips.


Safety:
Safety is a priority in the Cruze LT, and it comes equipped with several advanced safety features, including:
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Stability control
Traction control
Multiple airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system


Mileage and Condition:
This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT has only 157100kms.

If you're in the market for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan with modern features, then don't miss out on the opportunity to own this well-maintained vehicle that combines style, comfort, and affordability. Contact us today to schedule a test drive or to inquire further.
Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fSK/Wfn9UHdQyLgugR3CSc11Phdsd8Mk


Link to Youtube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HqxeDsbF64


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

