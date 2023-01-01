Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

106,366 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10472658
  2. 10472658
  3. 10472658
  4. 10472658
  5. 10472658
  6. 10472658
  7. 10472658
  8. 10472658
  9. 10472658
  10. 10472658
  11. 10472658
  12. 10472658
  13. 10472658
  14. 10472658
  15. 10472658
  16. 10472658
  17. 10472658
  18. 10472658
  19. 10472658
  20. 10472658
  21. 10472658
  22. 10472658
  23. 10472658
  24. 10472658
  25. 10472658
  26. 10472658
  27. 10472658
  28. 10472658
  29. 10472658
  30. 10472658
  31. 10472658
  32. 10472658
  33. 10472658
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472658
  • Stock #: PB205730A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7151552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Blue 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sedan FWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2023 Chevrolet Equin...
 36,906 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT...
 7,089 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 21,464 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory