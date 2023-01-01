$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
$12,995
- Listing ID: 10472658
- Stock #: PB205730A
- VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7151552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Blue 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 1LT 1LT 4D Sedan FWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
