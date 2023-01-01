$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S,REMOTE START, R/V CAM
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT, ONE OWNER, LOW KM'S,REMOTE START, R/V CAM
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
42,449KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB9F7291754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,449 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2015 Chevrolet Cruze