<p>Low kilometer fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Low KMs</p><p>Remote start</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Height adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Telescoping steering wheel</p><p>Auto lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing and extended warranties available .</p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

91,567 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAM

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,567KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB3F7276893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer fuel efficient sedan - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Low KM's

Remote start

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Cruise control

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Telescoping steering wheel

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing and extended warranties available .

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAM
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Chevrolet Cruze