2015 Chevrolet Cruze

164,500 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Republic

705-826-6777

1LT Certified Warranty

Location

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

164,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8698802
  • Stock #: CC15180
  • VIN: 1G1PD5SB2F7118235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # CC15180
  • Mileage 164,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful little car, great on gas
Fuel consumption as low as 6L per 100 hyw kms


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Features include Bluetooth, backup camera, automatic headlights, cruise control, AC, remote keyless entry, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls and much more.


Comes with 6 speed manual transmission which means:
better fuel mileage
better control over vehicle
higher reliability
more fun to drive


Turbocharged 1.4L 4 cyl reliable engine provides lots of power to front wheels.


180k kms- Carfax Verified


Very desirable color combination - red exterior on black mint interior
Smoke free, odor free interior.


A perfect choice for someone looking to find a combination of style, reliability and great fuel efficiency.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

