2015 Chevrolet Impala

61,974 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2LT LT V6 POWER SEAT ALLOYS REAR CAM 2 SETS OF TIRES

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,974KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6589492
  • Stock #: 6508A
  • VIN: 2G1125S36F9257139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! White 2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 2LT 2LT 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DI DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impalas tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

