+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! White 2015 Chevrolet Impala LT 2LT 2LT 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 DI DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impalas tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9