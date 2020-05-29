+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1LS 1LS 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC VVT Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Owners frequently praise Malibus smooth and adequate performance, the potent and quiet punch from the turbo engine, good fuel mileage, a nicely-trimmed cabin, a well-sorted ride and handling equation, plenty of on-board storage, and adequate room in most directions in both seating rows. The Pioneer stereo system is a common praise point, too, as is the quiet ride. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9