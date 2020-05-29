Menu
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE CONTROL

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,365KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5061006
  • Stock #: 6428A
  • VIN: 1G11B5SL6FF344112
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! Gray 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1LS 1LS 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC VVT Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Owners frequently praise Malibus smooth and adequate performance, the potent and quiet punch from the turbo engine, good fuel mileage, a nicely-trimmed cabin, a well-sorted ride and handling equation, plenty of on-board storage, and adequate room in most directions in both seating rows. The Pioneer stereo system is a common praise point, too, as is the quiet ride. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

