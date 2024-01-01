$19,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
211,400KM
VIN 3GCUKREC5FG507922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # CS15211
- Mileage 211,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained one owner accident free truck.
Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4
Crew cab 6 seater and short box
Comes Safety Certified
Loaded with power seats, backup camera, Navigation, remote start with two sets of keys, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, fog lights, automatic headlights, chrome rims, soft trifold tonneau cover, towing package with factory brake controller, running boards and more.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtBTkVeJMQo
Has 211400 kms, had one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified
Link to carfax
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zO2hxqNZLu7XHb5S0TCrCscaN7dcOy/M
Gorgeous color combination: shiny black exterior on black clean interior.
Odor free interior
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
