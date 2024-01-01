Menu
Well maintained one owner accident free truck. <br/> Reliable and powerful 5.3L V8 with 4x4 <br/> Crew cab 6 seater and short box <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with power seats, backup camera, Navigation, remote start with two sets of keys, Bluetooth, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, fog lights, automatic headlights, chrome rims, soft trifold tonneau cover, towing package with factory brake controller, running boards and more. <br/> Link to Youtube Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtBTkVeJMQo <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 211400 kms, had one owner and no reported accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> Link to carfax <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=zO2hxqNZLu7XHb5S0TCrCscaN7dcOy/M <br/> <br/> <br/> Gorgeous color combination: shiny black exterior on black clean interior. <br/> Odor free interior <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

211,400 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents

11954160

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 V8 4x4 Certified One Owner No Accidents

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,400KM
VIN 3GCUKREC5FG507922

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CS15211
  • Mileage 211,400 KM

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500