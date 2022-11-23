$18,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr LS,7 PASSENGER,R/V CAM,USB PORT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,229KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9434655
- VIN: 1GNKVFED8FJ113908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 147,229 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful AWD 7 passenger SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value features:
AWD
7 Passenger
Rear view camera
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Cruise control
A/C
Rear heat/Air
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
