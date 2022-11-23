Menu
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

147,229 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LS,7 PASSENGER,R/V CAM,USB PORT

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr LS,7 PASSENGER,R/V CAM,USB PORT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,229KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9434655
  VIN: 1GNKVFED8FJ113908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful AWD 7 passenger SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value features:

 

AWD 

7 Passenger

Rear view camera

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Cruise control

A/C

Rear heat/Air

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

