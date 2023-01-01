$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT w/1LT,LOW KM'S,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kilometer fuel efficient AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
AWD
Rear view camera
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Touch screen media
Cruise control
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Telescoping steering wheel
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
