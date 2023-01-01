Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

126,508 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT,LOW KM'S,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH

2015 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT,LOW KM'S,R/V CAM,B.TOOTH

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,508KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB0FL187224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer fuel efficient AWD accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

AWD

Rear view camera

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Cruise control

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Telescoping steering wheel

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

