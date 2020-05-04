2015 Chrysler 200

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
V6 3.6L with remote start, alloys, tint and padel shifters on the steering wheel. The added convenience of bluetooth, usb port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, heated seats and climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, double storage center console, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows. mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
