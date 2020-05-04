Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,090KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4970541
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG8FN525650
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

V6 3.6L with remote start, alloys, tint and padel shifters on the steering wheel. The added convenience of bluetooth, usb port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, heated seats and climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, double storage center console, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows. mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today. 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

