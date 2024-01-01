$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 300
2015 Chrysler 300
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
253,600KM
Used
VIN 2C3CCABG0FH837618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # C315153
- Mileage 253,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous car in excellent condition
Black on black
Comes Certified and included three months warranty
Loaded with power front seats, black leather seats, heated seats, remote start, Navigation, push to start, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, dual zone climate control, cruise control, backup camera, fog lights, touch screen display, dual exhaust, remote trunk release, tinted windows, Beats stereo and more.
Has 253k kms - Carfax Verified
Very desirable color combination: beautiful shiny black exterior with black leather interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAofFO9kpSk
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nzTVUF51+Sf9oEDVMx1MgcLCfdzTvNiM
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
2015 Chrysler 300