2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,ONE OWNER,NAVI,R/V CAM,DVD,REMOTE START

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,ONE OWNER,NAVI,R/V CAM,DVD,REMOTE START

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,020KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4402752
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR504667
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One owner, 7 passenger vehicle with alloys, tinted windows and roof rack. The fuel efficiency of Econ driving mode and the added convenience of remote start, navigation system, rear view camera, DVD player, full stow-n-go, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio, touchscreen media, dual climate control and rear heat/air. It is also equipped with cruise control, a/c, power rear windows, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position. power locks, windows, mirrors, heated mirrors, ABS, traction conrol, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information or to arrange to view it call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • remote start
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

