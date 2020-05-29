Menu
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus,ONE OWNER,FULL STOW-N-GO

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,015KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5134898
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR702722
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful one owner, 7 passenger, fuel efficient vehicle  with optional Econ driving mode, alloy wheels and rear tint. The added convenience of full stow-n-go seating, bluetooth, USB port, satellite radio and dual climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, rear heat/air controls, leather/cloth interior, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. Call or email us today for more information.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • REAR HEAT/AIR
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Stow-N-Go
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Dual Climate
  • Knee Air Bag

