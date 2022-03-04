$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew, ECON, FULL STOW-N-GO, DVD
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
205,474KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8576042
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG0FR533881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 205,474 KM
Vehicle Description
7 Passenger, full stow-n-go, accident free minivan with Econ - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Econ
Alloys & Tint
Full Stow-N-Go
DVD player
Dual climate control
Rear heat/air
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks.
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2