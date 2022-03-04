Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

205,474 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew, ECON, FULL STOW-N-GO, DVD

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew, ECON, FULL STOW-N-GO, DVD

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,474KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8576042
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG0FR533881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,474 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger, full stow-n-go, accident free minivan with Econ - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Econ

Alloys & Tint

Full Stow-N-Go

DVD player

Dual climate control

Rear heat/air

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks.

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

