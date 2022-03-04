2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 4 7 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8576042

8576042 VIN: 2C4RDGDG0FR533881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 205,474 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag

