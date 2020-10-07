2015 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful one owner AWD SUV with alloy wheels, rear tint, rear spoiler and panoramic sunroof. The added convenience of remote start, navigation, power tailgate, rear view camera, back up sensors, blind-spot detection sensors, bluetooth, USB ports, satellite radio, touchscreen media, leather interior, heated seats and dual climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power seats, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.
