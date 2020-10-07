Menu
2015 Ford Edge

122,498 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL,AWD,ONE OWNER,REMOTE START,NAVI,LEATHER INT

2015 Ford Edge

SEL,AWD,ONE OWNER,REMOTE START,NAVI,LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,498KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6073332
  VIN: 2FMTK4J87FBB86593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful one owner AWD SUV with alloy wheels, rear tint, rear spoiler and panoramic sunroof. The added convenience of remote start, navigation, power tailgate, rear view camera, back up sensors, blind-spot detection sensors, bluetooth, USB ports, satellite radio, touchscreen media, leather interior, heated seats and dual climate control. It is also equipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel, power seats, rear center armrest with cup holders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

