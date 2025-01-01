Menu
Account
Sign In
Beautiful Ford F150 Lariat <br/> 5.0L V8 4x4 <br/> Crew cab short box, 5 seater, truck cap included <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with power front seats with memory, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, Push to start, remote start, two sets of keys, Navigation, Bluetooth, dual zone climate control, cruise control, backup camera, backup sensors, fog lights, bed liner, rear power sliding window, touch screen display, power folding running boards, towing hitch, premium Sony stereo, chrome rims, hood deflector and more. <br/> Link to Youtube walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iOyCJ-9N2I <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven 194k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> Had two onwer, 2015 to 2017 and 2017 to 2025 <br/> Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 26 service records <br/> <br/> <br/> Very desirable color combination: beautiful shiny black grey exterior with tan clean leather interior. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2015 Ford F-150

194,600 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.0L V8 4x4 Loaded Certified

Watch This Vehicle
12634392

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat 5.0L V8 4x4 Loaded Certified

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 12634392
  2. 12634392
  3. 12634392
  4. 12634392
  5. 12634392
  6. 12634392
  7. 12634392
  8. 12634392
  9. 12634392
  10. 12634392
  11. 12634392
  12. 12634392
  13. 12634392
  14. 12634392
  15. 12634392
  16. 12634392
  17. 12634392
  18. 12634392
  19. 12634392
  20. 12634392
  21. 12634392
  22. 12634392
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,600KM
VIN 1FTEW1EFXFFC24597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FF15194
  • Mileage 194,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Ford F150 Lariat
5.0L V8 4x4
Crew cab short box, 5 seater, truck cap included


Comes Safety Certified


Loaded with power front seats with memory, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, Push to start, remote start, two sets of keys, Navigation, Bluetooth, dual zone climate control, cruise control, backup camera, backup sensors, fog lights, bed liner, rear power sliding window, touch screen display, power folding running boards, towing hitch, premium Sony stereo, chrome rims, hood deflector and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iOyCJ-9N2I


Driven 194k kms - Carfax Verified
Had two onwer, 2015 to 2017 and 2017 to 2025
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 26 service records


Very desirable color combination: beautiful shiny black grey exterior with tan clean leather interior.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2016 Honda HR-V LX AWD Certified One Owner for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Honda HR-V LX AWD Certified One Owner 138,550 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 5.3L V8 4x4 Certified Loaded for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 5.3L V8 4x4 Certified Loaded 202,650 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Sport V8 4x4 Loaded Certified Well Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Sport V8 4x4 Loaded Certified Well Maintained 69,600 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2015 Ford F-150