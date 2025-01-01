$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat 5.0L V8 4x4 Loaded Certified
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat 5.0L V8 4x4 Loaded Certified
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,600KM
VIN 1FTEW1EFXFFC24597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FF15194
- Mileage 194,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful Ford F150 Lariat
5.0L V8 4x4
Crew cab short box, 5 seater, truck cap included
Comes Safety Certified
Loaded with power front seats with memory, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, Push to start, remote start, two sets of keys, Navigation, Bluetooth, dual zone climate control, cruise control, backup camera, backup sensors, fog lights, bed liner, rear power sliding window, touch screen display, power folding running boards, towing hitch, premium Sony stereo, chrome rims, hood deflector and more.
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iOyCJ-9N2I
Driven 194k kms - Carfax Verified
Had two onwer, 2015 to 2017 and 2017 to 2025
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 26 service records
Very desirable color combination: beautiful shiny black grey exterior with tan clean leather interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
2015 Ford F-150