Menu
Account
Sign In
Low mileage F-150 Super cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box in mint condition <br/> Has reliable and efficient 3.5L V6 non-turbo engine and 4x4 <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified <br/> <br/> <br/> Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, fog lights, bed liner, trifold tonneau cover, alloy rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, towing hitch and more. <br/> Comes with all terrain tires <br/> Link to Youtube Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85wGyl18uZ0 <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 112100 kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> Had two owners: 2015 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025 <br/> Link to Carfax: <br/> https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kpDiTGQXKKioXYfIRBdbFj9h3caQvEZ9 <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required) <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2015 Ford F-150

112,100 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford F-150

XLT Certified Only 112k kms, No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
12845278

2015 Ford F-150

XLT Certified Only 112k kms, No Accidents

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 12845278
  2. 12845278
  3. 12845278
  4. 12845278
  5. 12845278
  6. 12845278
  7. 12845278
  8. 12845278
  9. 12845278
  10. 12845278
  11. 12845278
  12. 12845278
  13. 12845278
  14. 12845278
  15. 12845278
  16. 12845278
  17. 12845278
  18. 12845278
  19. 12845278
  20. 12845278
  21. 12845278
  22. 12845278
Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,100KM
VIN 1FTEX1E87FFA91909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FF15112
  • Mileage 112,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low mileage F-150 Super cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box in mint condition
Has reliable and efficient 3.5L V6 non-turbo engine and 4x4


Comes Safety Certified


Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, fog lights, bed liner, trifold tonneau cover, alloy rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, towing hitch and more.
Comes with all terrain tires
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85wGyl18uZ0


Has 112100 kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Had two owners: 2015 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kpDiTGQXKKioXYfIRBdbFj9h3caQvEZ9


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Republic

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Dealer Maintained for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Dealer Maintained 180,500 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Only 112k kms, No Accidents for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT Certified Only 112k kms, No Accidents 112,100 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Certified Well Maintained Extended Warranty for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Certified Well Maintained Extended Warranty 157,300 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Republic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2015 Ford F-150