$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT Certified Only 112k kms, No Accidents
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,100KM
VIN 1FTEX1E87FFA91909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FF15112
- Mileage 112,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Low mileage F-150 Super cab 6 seater with 6.5ft box in mint condition
Has reliable and efficient 3.5L V6 non-turbo engine and 4x4
Comes Safety Certified
Features include Bluetooth, AC, cruise control, fog lights, bed liner, trifold tonneau cover, alloy rims, two sets of keys, automatic headlights, power ebrake, power locks, mirrors and windows, towing hitch and more.
Comes with all terrain tires
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85wGyl18uZ0
Has 112100 kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Had two owners: 2015 to 2020 and 2020 to 2025
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kpDiTGQXKKioXYfIRBdbFj9h3caQvEZ9
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
