$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2015 Honda Civic
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto EX,ECON,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,574KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9791728
- VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH048574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,574 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Econ
Rear view camera
Lane change camera
Power sunroof
Bluetooth
USB ports
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2