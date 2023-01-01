Menu
2015 Honda Civic

123,574 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

$16,995
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX,ECON,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS

2015 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX,ECON,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,574KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9791728
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F50FH048574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Econ

Rear view camera

Lane change camera

Power sunroof

Bluetooth

USB ports

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

