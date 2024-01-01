Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Beautiful accident free fuel efficient low kilometer SUV - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Low KMs</p><p>AWD</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Lane change camera</p><p>Power sunroof</p><p>Bluetooth</p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Touch screen media</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Auto & Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing and extended warranties available.</p>

2015 Honda CR-V

117,233 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX-L,LOW KM'S,ECON,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX-L,LOW KM'S,ECON,R/V CAM,PWR S/ROOF

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1709825626
  2. 1709825627
  3. 1709825630
  4. 1709825629
  5. 1709825627
  6. 1709825621
  7. 1709825621
  8. 1709825627
  9. 1709825616
  10. 1709825621
  11. 1709825624
  12. 1709825625
  13. 1709825622
  14. 1709825625
  15. 1709825618
  16. 1709825603
  17. 1709825619
  18. 1709825623
  19. 1709825619
  20. 1709825619
  21. 1709825619
  22. 1709825613
  23. 1709825619
  24. 1709825619
  25. 1709825623
  26. 1709825614
  27. 1709825620
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,233KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H72FH112718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful accident free fuel efficient low kilometer SUV - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Low KM's

AWD

Rear view camera

Lane change camera

Power sunroof

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Touch screen media

Leather interior

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT, LOW KMS, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT, LOW KMS, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS 70,909 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAM for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAM 91,567 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred FWD,REMOTE START,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,R/V CAM for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred FWD,REMOTE START,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,R/V CAM 114,908 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V