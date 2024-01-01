$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis
4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2015 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT, available at Auto Choice Sales. This meticulously maintained sedan boasts a powerful 3.8L V6 engine, seamlessly paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. The black exterior with a charcoal interior creates an elegant and sophisticated ambiance, and with only 139,774km on the odometer, this Genesis is ready for many more adventures.
Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with this luxurious Genesis. Relax in the plush leather seats, heated and cooled for optimal temperature control, and enjoy the panoramic sunroof for a breathtaking view of the sky. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system for an immersive listening experience. Cruise effortlessly with the adaptive smart cruise control and lane departure assist, while the heated steering wheel and power-adjustable seats provide unparalleled comfort on every drive.
This Genesis is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the keyless entry and push-button start for effortless access to the heated mirrors and rearview camera for enhanced visibility, every detail has been considered. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, this 2015 Hyundai Genesis offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive!
Here are five features that truly make this Hyundai Genesis stand out:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy a breathtaking view of the sky and let natural light flood the cabin.
- Heated and Cooled Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with climate-controlled seats that adapt to your perfect temperature.
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Experience effortless cruising as the car automatically adjusts its speed to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
- Lane Departure Assist: Drive with confidence knowing the car will gently guide you back into your lane if it senses you are drifting.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm hands and a comfortable grip even on the coldest days.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
