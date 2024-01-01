Menu
Step into luxury and performance with this sleek 2015 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT, available at Auto Choice Sales. This meticulously maintained sedan boasts a powerful 3.8L V6 engine, seamlessly paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather. The black exterior with a charcoal interior creates an elegant and sophisticated ambiance, and with only 139,774km on the odometer, this Genesis is ready for many more adventures.

Experience the ultimate in comfort and convenience with this luxurious Genesis. Relax in the plush leather seats, heated and cooled for optimal temperature control, and enjoy the panoramic sunroof for a breathtaking view of the sky. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system for an immersive listening experience. Cruise effortlessly with the adaptive smart cruise control and lane departure assist, while the heated steering wheel and power-adjustable seats provide unparalleled comfort on every drive.

This Genesis is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From the keyless entry and push-button start for effortless access to the heated mirrors and rearview camera for enhanced visibility, every detail has been considered. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, this 2015 Hyundai Genesis offers the perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. Visit Auto Choice Sales today for a test drive!

Here are five features that truly make this Hyundai Genesis stand out:

Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy a breathtaking view of the sky and let natural light flood the cabin.
Heated and Cooled Seats: Stay comfortable year-round with climate-controlled seats that adapt to your perfect temperature.
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Experience effortless cruising as the car automatically adjusts its speed to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
Lane Departure Assist: Drive with confidence knowing the car will gently guide you back into your lane if it senses you are drifting.
Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy warm hands and a comfortable grip even on the coldest days.

2015 Hyundai Genesis

139,774 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT

11930126

2015 Hyundai Genesis

4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,774KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHGN4JE3FU079291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Hyundai Genesis