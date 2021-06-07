2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
844-846-7021
388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3
844-846-7021
+ taxes & licensing
Pristine Suv with panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, leather, blind spot detection, power liftgate, memory seat, bluetooth, cruise control and so much more! Stop in to see one of our professional associates today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3