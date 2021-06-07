Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

126,975 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Orillia Kia

844-846-7021

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

Location

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

844-846-7021

Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

126,975KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7315811
  • Stock #: KU754
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLBXFG258061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Pristine Suv with panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, leather, blind spot detection, power liftgate, memory seat, bluetooth, cruise control and so much more! Stop in to see one of our professional associates today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orillia Kia

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 37,412 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2017 Kia NIRO EX | C...
 79,932 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 169,375 KM
$6,388 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orillia Kia

Orillia Kia

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

Call Dealer

844-846-XXXX

(click to show)

844-846-7021

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory