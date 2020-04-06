Menu
2015 Kia Soul

EX+

2015 Kia Soul

EX+

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

844-846-7021

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,232KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4867503
  • Stock #: DK2870A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A50F7212165
Exterior Colour
Titanium
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Want to stretch your purchasing power? Climb inside the 2015 Kia Soul! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Piano black center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Surround Audio
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Heated windshield washer jets
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Piano black door trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
  • Wiper Park
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 1006 mm
  • Overall Height: 1600 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1352 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1252 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1003 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 54 L
  • Rear Leg Room: 994 mm
  • Audio System Premium Brand: UVO
  • Leather/piano black shift knob trim
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Wheelbase: 2570 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1410 mm
  • Overall Width: 1800 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1860 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1040 mm
  • Overall Length: 4140 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1390 mm
  • Curb weight: 1287 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orillia Kia

Orillia Kia

388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3

