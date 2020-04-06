2015 Kia Soul

Power Options Power Windows

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Tires: Prefix: P

Diameter of tires: 17.0

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Wheel Width: 6.5

Surround Audio

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets

Piano black dash trim

Piano black door trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Door pockets: Driver

Driver and passenger heated-cushion

Passenger and Rear

Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback

Wiper Park

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.7 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1006 mm

Overall Height: 1600 mm

Front Hip Room: 1352 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1252 mm

Rear Head Room: 1003 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 54 L

Rear Leg Room: 994 mm

Audio System Premium Brand: UVO

Leather/piano black shift knob trim

Manual child safety locks

Wheelbase: 2570 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1410 mm

Overall Width: 1800 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1860 kg

Front Leg Room: 1040 mm

Overall Length: 4140 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1390 mm

Curb weight: 1287 kg

