388 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H3
844-846-7021
+ taxes & licensing
Want to stretch your purchasing power? Climb inside the 2015 Kia Soul! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Kia prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
