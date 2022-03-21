Menu
2015 Kia Soul

118,390 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

5dr Wgn Auto EX,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,ECO,H/SEATS

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

118,390KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8870831
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58F7808284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometer, fuel efficient, accident free hatchback with remote start - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value features:

 

Low KM's

Remote start

Eco & Sport driving modes

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

