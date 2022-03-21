$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto EX,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,ECO,H/SEATS
Location
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
118,390KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8870831
- VIN: KNDJP3A58F7808284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,390 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kilometer, fuel efficient, accident free hatchback with remote start - Sold certified and available now.
High Value features:
Low KM's
Remote start
Eco & Sport driving modes
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
