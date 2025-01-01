Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2015 Mazda CX-5 GT, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This beautiful red CX-5 is the perfect blend of sporty design and practical functionality, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With its sleek lines and a comfortable black interior, youll be turning heads wherever you go. This well-maintained CX-5 has just 116,420km on the odometer.

This Mazda CX-5 GT comes packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The powerful 2.5L I4 engine provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions. Plus, with its automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless driving.

Heres a taste of what makes this CX-5 GT stand out:

Navigation System: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system, guiding you with ease to your destination.
Power Sunroof: Enjoy the open road and sunshine with the convenience of a power sunroof.
Rearview Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spots is a breeze, thanks to the rearview camera.
Low Kilometers: With only 116,420km, this CX-5 offers great value and longevity.
All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the added traction and control of the all-wheel drive system.
Ex Police vehicle.

2015 Mazda CX-5

116,420 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5

GT, AWD, LOW KM'S, NAVI, PWR S/ROOF, R/V CAM,

2015 Mazda CX-5

GT, AWD, LOW KM'S, NAVI, PWR S/ROOF, R/V CAM,

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,420KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4DYXF0452927

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,420 KM

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.
Used as a taxi or limousine This vehicle was previously used as a taxi or limousine.

Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2015 Mazda CX-5 GT, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This beautiful red CX-5 is the perfect blend of sporty design and practical functionality, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes or weekend getaways. With its sleek lines and a comfortable black interior, you'll be turning heads wherever you go. This well-maintained CX-5 has just 116,420km on the odometer.

This Mazda CX-5 GT comes packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. The powerful 2.5L I4 engine provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in various road conditions. Plus, with its automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving.

Here's a taste of what makes this CX-5 GT stand out:

  • Navigation System: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system, guiding you with ease to your destination.
  • Power Sunroof: Enjoy the open road and sunshine with the convenience of a power sunroof.
  • Rearview Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spots is a breeze, thanks to the rearview camera.
  • Low Kilometers: With only 116,420km, this CX-5 offers great value and longevity.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the added traction and control of the all-wheel drive system.
  • Ex Police vehicle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Mazda CX-5