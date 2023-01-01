Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

71,474 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX, LOW KM'S, BLUETOOTH, USB

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GX, LOW KM'S, BLUETOOTH, USB

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,474KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U72FM200942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,474 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient low kilometer accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Bluetooth

USB port

A/C

Height adjustable drivers seat

Telescoping steering wheel

Steering wheel controls

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

