2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GX, LOW KM'S, BLUETOOTH, USB
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
71,474KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9617470
- VIN: 3MZBM1U72FM200942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel efficient low kilometer accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Bluetooth
USB port
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Telescoping steering wheel
Steering wheel controls
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
