$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
Grand Touring Loaded Certified 7 Seater No Acciden
2015 Mazda MAZDA5
Grand Touring Loaded Certified 7 Seater No Acciden
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
234,900KM
VIN JM1CW2DL0F0180827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 234,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to:
7 seater with folding 2nd and 3rd row seats
spacious cabin with plenty of head room
very easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spot.
has reliable and efficient 4cyl engine which makes it great on gas
Loaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, power sunroof, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, remote keyless entry with three keys, fog lights, alloy wheels, aluminum roof rack, power locks windows and mirrors and more
Link to Youtube walk-around video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbH-5DWvt0s
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Has 234k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2019. Has been well maintained - Carfax shows 20 service records:
Fuel Consumption is as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms
Beautiful color combination shiny white exterior on black clean leather interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA5