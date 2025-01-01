Menu
This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to: <br/> 7 seater with folding 2nd and 3rd row seats <br/> spacious cabin with plenty of head room <br/> very easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spot. <br/> has reliable and efficient 4cyl engine which makes it great on gas <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, power sunroof, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, remote keyless entry with three keys, fog lights, alloy wheels, aluminum roof rack, power locks windows and mirrors and more <br/> Link to Youtube walk-around video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbH-5DWvt0s <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge <br/> <br/> <br/> Has 234k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified <br/> Same owner since 2019. Has been well maintained - Carfax shows 20 service records: <br/> <br/> <br/> Fuel Consumption is as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms <br/> <br/> <br/> Beautiful color combination shiny white exterior on black clean leather interior. <br/> Smoke free, odor free interior. <br/> <br/> <br/> Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

234,900 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring Loaded Certified 7 Seater No Acciden

13112576

2015 Mazda MAZDA5

Grand Touring Loaded Certified 7 Seater No Acciden

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,900KM
VIN JM1CW2DL0F0180827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 234,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is endlessly versatile and at the same time very efficient due to:
7 seater with folding 2nd and 3rd row seats
spacious cabin with plenty of head room
very easy to drive and park due to great visibility. Has large windows and minimum blind spot.
has reliable and efficient 4cyl engine which makes it great on gas


Loaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, power sunroof, AC with dual zone climate control, cruise control, remote keyless entry with three keys, fog lights, alloy wheels, aluminum roof rack, power locks windows and mirrors and more
Link to Youtube walk-around video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbH-5DWvt0s


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge


Has 234k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2019. Has been well maintained - Carfax shows 20 service records:


Fuel Consumption is as low as 8L per 100 hyw kms


Beautiful color combination shiny white exterior on black clean leather interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2015 Mazda MAZDA5