$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
4dr Sdn CVT SE FWD, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,300KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9934685
- VIN: JA32U2FU6FU601206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp looking fuel efficient accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Alloys
Tint
Bluetooth
Heated seats
Cruise control
A/C
Height adjustable drivers seat
Steering wheel controls
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2