2015 Nissan Rogue

160,900 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Republic

705-826-6777

SL AWD Leather Roof Blind Spot Nav 360 camera

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

160,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8698805
  • Stock #: NR15160
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0FC887289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 160,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line AWD SUV in mint condition


Loaded with leather seats, power adjustable seats, heated seats, beautiful panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup camera, Blind spot monitoring, collision avoidance system, 360 cameras, cruise control, push to Start, AC with dual zone climate control, power tailgate, alloy wheels, power locks and windows, power tilt steering, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, trip computer, premium Bose sound, AWD lock, ECO mode, hill descent control and much more ...
Link to Youtube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgEWC85Qg9Q


Only 160k kms
Never Been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained, Carfax shows 14 service records.
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1oSyuXo/O6y21HD+nVOwVa2V9k9qHtO1


Comes Safety Certified and 3 months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Has efficient and reliable 2.5L 4 cyl engine pushing lot of power to all four wheels.


Gorgeous color combination - shiny red exterior on tan mint interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

