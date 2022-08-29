Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Legacy

163,700 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Legacy

2015 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited EyeSight AWD Loaded Certified Extende

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Legacy

3.6R Limited EyeSight AWD Loaded Certified Extende

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

  1. 9145447
  2. 9145447
  3. 9145447
  4. 9145447
  5. 9145447
  6. 9145447
  7. 9145447
  8. 9145447
  9. 9145447
  10. 9145447
  11. 9145447
  12. 9145447
  13. 9145447
  14. 9145447
  15. 9145447
  16. 9145447
  17. 9145447
  18. 9145447
  19. 9145447
  20. 9145447
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9145447
  • Stock #: SL15163
  • VIN: 4S3BNFN62F3063828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 163,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of of the line Legacy with EyeSight safety package


Loaded with leather seats, heated front and back seats, power adjustable seats with memory, push to start, power sunroof, Navigation, Backup camera, power e-brake, dual zone climate control, cruise control, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, alloy rims, fog lights, power windows, locks and mirrors and more


Comes equipped with Subaru`s EyeSight technology which is an advanced safety feature including Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Line Keep Assist and Sway Warning, Blind sport detections, Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management.
More information here: https://www.subaru.com/engineering/eyesight.html


Link to Youtube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6fROzbJkk


Your perfect choice if you are looking for a combination of versatility with low fuel consumption.


Has only 163k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified.
Had same owner from 2015 to 2022
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+xkA0XSmg0bAHmN8EQX6aajt2L+YYVPH


Has powerful and reliable 6 cyl 3.6l engine which produces and pushes 256HP to all four wheels via legendary Subaru Symmetrical AWD system making this vehicle unstoppable on any roads.
Fuel Consumption is as low as 8.40L per 100 HYW kms


Beautiful color combination - shiny white exterior, on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Republic

2015 Subaru Legacy 3...
 163,700 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2008 MINI Cooper Clu...
 71,700 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 131,300 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Republic

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

Call Dealer

705-826-XXXX

(click to show)

705-826-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory