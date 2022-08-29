$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2015 Subaru Legacy
2015 Subaru Legacy
3.6R Limited EyeSight AWD Loaded Certified Extende
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
163,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9145447
- Stock #: SL15163
- VIN: 4S3BNFN62F3063828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 163,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with leather seats, heated front and back seats, power adjustable seats with memory, push to start, power sunroof, Navigation, Backup camera, power e-brake, dual zone climate control, cruise control, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, alloy rims, fog lights, power windows, locks and mirrors and more
Comes equipped with Subaru`s EyeSight technology which is an advanced safety feature including Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Line Keep Assist and Sway Warning, Blind sport detections, Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management.
More information here: https://www.subaru.com/engineering/eyesight.html
Link to Youtube walkaround video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6fROzbJkk
Your perfect choice if you are looking for a combination of versatility with low fuel consumption.
Has only 163k kms and never been in accidents - Carfax Verified.
Had same owner from 2015 to 2022
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+xkA0XSmg0bAHmN8EQX6aajt2L+YYVPH
Has powerful and reliable 6 cyl 3.6l engine which produces and pushes 256HP to all four wheels via legendary Subaru Symmetrical AWD system making this vehicle unstoppable on any roads.
Fuel Consumption is as low as 8.40L per 100 HYW kms
Beautiful color combination - shiny white exterior, on black clean interior.
Smoke free, odor free interior.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Republic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1