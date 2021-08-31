Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

140,514 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE, ECO/SPORT, BLUETOOTH, USB

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE, ECO/SPORT, BLUETOOTH, USB

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,514KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7611634
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV0FW220466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, fuel efficient, reliable, accident free SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Eco/Sport driving modes

Blurtooth

USB port

Cruise control

A/C

Telescoping steering wheel

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

