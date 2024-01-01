$22,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport 4x4 Certified Well Maintained Local Truc
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
248,300KM
VIN 5TFMU4FN8FX034817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # TT15248
- Mileage 248,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a dependable and versatile truck? This 2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the perfect combination of reliability, performance, and rugged style!
Key Features:Mileage: 248,300 km
Condition: Well-maintained and in excellent shape
Drivetrain: 4x4 for all-weather and off-road capability
Ownership History:
Locally owned with only two long-term owners (20152018, 20182024)
Certification: Comes safety certified for peace of mind
This Tacoma has been meticulously cared for by its previous owners and is ready to tackle any adventure. With Toyota's legendary reliability, this truck is ideal for work, play, or everyday driving.
Don't miss out on owning this locally traded gem!
Call or visit us today to take it for a test drive!
Act fasttrucks this well-maintained dont last long!
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHGJBAphSMs
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Gbz9R3lTz5kJOEWp2+HHKZAX7tYO+kEh
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
2015 Toyota Tacoma