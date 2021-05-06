2016 BMW 328i

$22,998 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7089370

7089370 Stock #: DS6170A

DS6170A VIN: WBA8E3G50GNT26611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # DS6170A

Mileage 79,970 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Genuine wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: V Diameter of tires: 18.0 Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Door pockets: Driver Self-leveling headlights Type of tires: Run flat AS Run flat tires Driver and passenger heated-cushion Rear heat ducts with separate controls Driver and passenger knee airbags Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 60 L Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km Overall Width: 1811 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Head Room: 957 mm Rear Leg Room: 892 mm Manual child safety locks BMW Assist eCall Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm Front Leg Room: 1068 mm Curb weight: 1649 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1400 mm Keyless ignition with push button start 1 USB port LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Overall height: 1434 mm Wheelbase: 2810 mm Front Head Room: 1023 mm Overall Length: 4643 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2089 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.