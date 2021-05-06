Menu
2016 BMW 328i

79,970 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Subaru of Orillia

844-338-8732

2016 BMW 328i

2016 BMW 328i

xDrive

2016 BMW 328i

xDrive

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7089370
  Stock #: DS6170A
  VIN: WBA8E3G50GNT26611

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # DS6170A
  Mileage 79,970 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Diameter of tires: 18.0
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Light
Audio system security
4 door
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Door pockets: Driver
Self-leveling headlights
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Run flat tires
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Max Cargo Capacity: 368 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1811 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 957 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Manual child safety locks
BMW Assist eCall
Rear Shoulder Room: 1400 mm
Front Leg Room: 1068 mm
Curb weight: 1649 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1400 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
1 USB port
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Overall height: 1434 mm
Wheelbase: 2810 mm
Front Head Room: 1023 mm
Overall Length: 4643 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2089 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

