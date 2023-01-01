Menu
2016 Buick Encore

97,900 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2016 Buick Encore

2016 Buick Encore

Loaded Certified Extended Warranty No Accidents Ga

2016 Buick Encore

Loaded Certified Extended Warranty No Accidents Ga

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433277
  • Stock #: BE16097
  • VIN: KL4CJASB2GB603622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 97,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This Buick Encore comes CARFAX VERIFIED, SAFETY CERTIFIED, and inspected at no extra charge.
Three months extended warranty is included with no extra charge


Only 97k kms and never been in accidents - carfax verified


Loaded with partial leather seats, power adjustable seats, AC, bluetooth, backup camera, remote start, blind spot sensors, premium stereo, roof rails, alloy rims, rear privacy glass windows, power windows, mirrors and locks, two sets of keys, towing hitch and more


See Walkaround of Vehicle on Youtube: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM9mL3Adzko


See Carfax history report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b12yBUy4Bgapjp7GmrLb6nVQxUN4LgjE


Book this vehicle for a test drive by giving us a call at 705-826-6777


www.autorepublic.ca


Following warranty is included with no extra charge:


Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.


Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.


www.autorepublic.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

