2016 Buick Encore
Loaded Certified Extended Warranty No Accidents Ga
Location
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
97,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10433277
- Stock #: BE16097
- VIN: KL4CJASB2GB603622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 97,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Three months extended warranty is included with no extra charge
Only 97k kms and never been in accidents - carfax verified
Loaded with partial leather seats, power adjustable seats, AC, bluetooth, backup camera, remote start, blind spot sensors, premium stereo, roof rails, alloy rims, rear privacy glass windows, power windows, mirrors and locks, two sets of keys, towing hitch and more
See Walkaround of Vehicle on Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JM9mL3Adzko
See Carfax history report:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b12yBUy4Bgapjp7GmrLb6nVQxUN4LgjE
Book this vehicle for a test drive by giving us a call at 705-826-6777
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
