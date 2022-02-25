Menu
2016 Buick Regal

95,315 KM

Details

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 Buick Regal

2016 Buick Regal

Premium I,AWD,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF

2016 Buick Regal

Premium I,AWD,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,315KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8358276
  VIN: 2G4GR5EX0G9163850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, AWD, low kilometer, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low kms

Remote start

AWD

Chrome wheels & tint

Power sunroof

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB port

Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & child safety locks.

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

