$23,995+ tax & licensing
705-792-9000
2016 Buick Regal
Premium I,AWD,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
- Listing ID: 8358276
- VIN: 2G4GR5EX0G9163850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, AWD, low kilometer, accident free sedan - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low kms
Remote start
AWD
Chrome wheels & tint
Power sunroof
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Navigation
Bluetooth
USB port
Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & child safety locks.
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
