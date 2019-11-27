Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT,LOW KMS,V6,R/V CAM,TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT,LOW KMS,V6,R/V CAM,TOW PKG

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,100KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388523
  • VIN: 1GCHSBE38G1353182
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Low kilometer, V6 Extended Cab pick up with alloys, tint, rearview camera, tow package, tow/haul driving mode, sprayed box liner, step up bumper, USB port, cruise control, a/c, cargo light, steering wheel controls, tilt steering wheel and power drivers seat to help find perfect driving position, power locks, windows, mirrors, abs, traction control, side air bags. For more information or to arrange a test drive call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 83,015 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage EX...
 133,230 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 160,534 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Send A Message