$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LT | MP3 Capability |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sable Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,506 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT for Sale -- Orillia, Simcoe County, Cottage Country, Lake Country
Discover comfort, space, and reliability with the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT, available now in Orillia, located in Ontario's beautiful Simcoe County, near the heart of Cottage Country and scenic Lake Country. This midsize SUV is the perfect choice for growing families, weekend adventurers, or anyone who needs space without sacrificing performance. Powered by a strong 3.6L V6 engine delivering 281 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, the Traverse offers smooth, responsive driving whether you're navigating local roads or heading north for a getaway. With front-wheel drive and a solid suspension system, it handles confidently in all conditions---ideal for year-round driving in Simcoe County or trips into Cottage Country.
Inside, the 2016 Traverse LT is designed with comfort and versatility in mind. It features 3rd-row seating, rear bucket seats, and pass-through rear seating, allowing space for up to eight passengers. Everyone stays comfortable with multi-zone climate control, rear A/C, and heated front seats. Convenience features like remote engine start, keyless entry, power driver's seat with lumbar support, and a universal garage door opener enhance daily driving comfort throughout Orillia and beyond.
Technology is seamlessly integrated, with Bluetooth connectivity, a WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, CD player, auxiliary inputs, and steering wheel audio controls to keep everyone entertained. The premium sound system adds crystal-clear audio, while smart device integration and navigation from telematics ensure you're always connected and headed in the right direction---perfect for drives across Lake Country or road trips through Simcoe County.
Safety is a key highlight of the Traverse LT, featuring a back-up camera, rear parking aid, traction control, stability control, child safety locks, and a full suite of airbags including rear head airbags and front side airbags. With automatic headlights, fog lamps, integrated turn signal mirrors, and a power liftgate, this SUV is both practical and stylish for everyday use.
Whether you're picking up the kids in Orillia, packing up for a long weekend in Cottage Country, or heading out on an adventure through Lake Country, the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT offers everything you need---power, space, comfort, and confidence. Book your test drive today and see why this SUV remains a favorite across Simcoe County and Ontario.
Vehicle Features
