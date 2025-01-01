Menu
Account
Sign In
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT for Sale -- Orillia, Simcoe County, Cottage Country, Lake Country Discover comfort, space, and reliability with the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT, available now in Orillia, located in Ontarios beautiful Simcoe County, near the heart of Cottage Country and scenic Lake Country. This midsize SUV is the perfect choice for growing families, weekend adventurers, or anyone who needs space without sacrificing performance. Powered by a strong 3.6L V6 engine delivering 281 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, the Traverse offers smooth, responsive driving whether youre navigating local roads or heading north for a getaway. With front-wheel drive and a solid suspension system, it handles confidently in all conditions---ideal for year-round driving in Simcoe County or trips into Cottage Country. Inside, the 2016 Traverse LT is designed with comfort and versatility in mind. It features 3rd-row seating, rear bucket seats, and pass-through rear seating, allowing space for up to eight passengers. Everyone stays comfortable with multi-zone climate control, rear A/C, and heated front seats. Convenience features like remote engine start, keyless entry, power drivers seat with lumbar support, and a universal garage door opener enhance daily driving comfort throughout Orillia and beyond. Technology is seamlessly integrated, with Bluetooth connectivity, a WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, CD player, auxiliary inputs, and steering wheel audio controls to keep everyone entertained. The premium sound system adds crystal-clear audio, while smart device integration and navigation from telematics ensure youre always connected and headed in the right direction---perfect for drives across Lake Country or road trips through Simcoe County. Safety is a key highlight of the Traverse LT, featuring a back-up camera, rear parking aid, traction control, stability control, child safety locks, and a full suite of airbags including rear head airbags and front side airbags. With automatic headlights, fog lamps, integrated turn signal mirrors, and a power liftgate, this SUV is both practical and stylish for everyday use. Whether youre picking up the kids in Orillia, packing up for a long weekend in Cottage Country, or heading out on an adventure through Lake Country, the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT offers everything you need---power, space, comfort, and confidence. Book your test drive today and see why this SUV remains a favorite across Simcoe County and Ontario.

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

121,506 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT | MP3 Capability |

Watch This Vehicle
12972565

2016 Chevrolet Traverse

LT | MP3 Capability |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 12972565
  2. 12972565
  3. 12972565
  4. 12972565
  5. 12972565
  6. 12972565
  7. 12972565
  8. 12972565
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,506KM
VIN 1GNKRHKD7GJ174446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sable Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,506 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT for Sale -- Orillia, Simcoe County, Cottage Country, Lake Country

Discover comfort, space, and reliability with the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT, available now in Orillia, located in Ontario's beautiful Simcoe County, near the heart of Cottage Country and scenic Lake Country. This midsize SUV is the perfect choice for growing families, weekend adventurers, or anyone who needs space without sacrificing performance. Powered by a strong 3.6L V6 engine delivering 281 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, the Traverse offers smooth, responsive driving whether you're navigating local roads or heading north for a getaway. With front-wheel drive and a solid suspension system, it handles confidently in all conditions---ideal for year-round driving in Simcoe County or trips into Cottage Country.

Inside, the 2016 Traverse LT is designed with comfort and versatility in mind. It features 3rd-row seating, rear bucket seats, and pass-through rear seating, allowing space for up to eight passengers. Everyone stays comfortable with multi-zone climate control, rear A/C, and heated front seats. Convenience features like remote engine start, keyless entry, power driver's seat with lumbar support, and a universal garage door opener enhance daily driving comfort throughout Orillia and beyond.

Technology is seamlessly integrated, with Bluetooth connectivity, a WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, CD player, auxiliary inputs, and steering wheel audio controls to keep everyone entertained. The premium sound system adds crystal-clear audio, while smart device integration and navigation from telematics ensure you're always connected and headed in the right direction---perfect for drives across Lake Country or road trips through Simcoe County.

Safety is a key highlight of the Traverse LT, featuring a back-up camera, rear parking aid, traction control, stability control, child safety locks, and a full suite of airbags including rear head airbags and front side airbags. With automatic headlights, fog lamps, integrated turn signal mirrors, and a power liftgate, this SUV is both practical and stylish for everyday use.

Whether you're picking up the kids in Orillia, packing up for a long weekend in Cottage Country, or heading out on an adventure through Lake Country, the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT offers everything you need---power, space, comfort, and confidence. Book your test drive today and see why this SUV remains a favorite across Simcoe County and Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT | Nav System | for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic SLT | Nav System | 40,597 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier | Heated Seats | for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier | Heated Seats | 85,521 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 | Bluetooth | for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 | Bluetooth | 91,125 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2016 Chevrolet Traverse