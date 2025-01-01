$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus Loaded Certified Low Kms
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,700KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG8GR349922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 135,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable 7 seater in mint condition, comes Safety Certified
Loaded with DVD player with two screens, heated seats, leather seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power sliding doors, power tailgate, remote start, backup camera, Navigation AC with dual zone climate control, front and rear AC/Heat, cruise control, Stowngo seats, rear privacy glass, 110V power outlet, ECO mode, keyless entry with sets of keys, power windows, power locks and mirrors, heated mirrors, roof rack, fog lights, alloy rims and more.
Link to Youtube walk-around video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGkpIjqHGcI
Has only 135k kms - Carfax Verified
Same owner since 2017
Link to carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2xRcwJfHOKuN4+yTgfWYYLSJMqrVs+u1
The van is equipped with 3.6L 6cyl engine with automatic transmission providing lots of power with great gas mileage
Fuel consumption is as low as 9.41L per 100 hyw kms
Front wheal drive makes the van great in snow or any other road conditions
Beautiful color combination shiny grey exterior on black clean interior.
Perfect combination of economy, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Orillia, ON
