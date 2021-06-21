Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

74,357 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

SXT,LOW KMS,STOW-N-GO,R/V CAM,DVD,B.TOOTH

SXT,LOW KMS,STOW-N-GO,R/V CAM,DVD,B.TOOTH

Location

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,357KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7491282
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6GR326321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, low kilometre, fuel efficient, accident free minivan - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Econ driving mode

Full Stow-N-Go

Rear view camera

Alloys & rear tint

DVD player

Rear heat/air

Bluetooth

USB ports

Satellite radio

Touchscreen media

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

