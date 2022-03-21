$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew LOADED CERTIFIED
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
237,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698796
- Stock #: DC16237
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG5GR349165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 237,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather seats, power seats, heated seats, power sliding doors, power tailgate, backup camera, 2 captain seats on the second row - Stowngo, cruise control, dual zone AC, 110V power outlet, ECO mode, keyless entry with two keys, automatic headlights, all power windows, power locks and mirrors, heated mirrors, roof rails, alloy rims and more.
Never been in accidents - Carfax Verified
Has been well maintained,.
Link to Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kIObzR3PQQn2OaA8N2jQRu5YuXQz5BUO
Beautiful color combination shiny white exterior on black leather interior.
Link to Youtube walk-around video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTIEag_HH1E
237k kms - Carfax Verified
The van is equipped with 3.6L 6cyl engine with automatic transmission providing lots of power with great gas mileage
Front wheal drive makes the van great in snow or any other road conditions
Perfect combination of economy, safety and reliability.
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Following warranty is included with no extra charge:
Extendable and renewable warranty for 3 months or 3000kms covering Engine, Transmission, Trans-axle, Differentials, Transfer case, Turbo Charger, Seals and Gaskets, AC, Starter, Alternator, Steering System, Brake systems, Fuel Injection Systems, Electrical Systems. With coverage up to 2500$ limit per claim, with the ability to have the repairs done at any shop based on customer`s preference.
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Flexible working hours based on appointments including evenings and weekends.
To prevent spread of COVID-19 AUTO REPUBLIC is following all safety guidelines. We disinfect the steering wheels, door/hood/trunk handles, dash and center console, seats and other parts of vehicles BEFORE and AFTER test drives. We do also provide disposable gloves and masks upon request. Wearing masks are required in the office.
Electronic signing of the agreements and delivery of the vehicles to customer`s location is available too.
Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
