Menu
Account
Sign In
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

SE, DUAL CLIMATE, USB, TOUCHSCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

SE, DUAL CLIMATE, USB, TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,516KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5063304
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1GT102697
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sharp looking SUV with alloys, tint, push button start, USB port, touchscreen media, AM/FM/CD stereo, dual climate control, cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cup holder, sliding rear bench, power locks, windows, heated mirrors, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 148,268 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 88,770 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 94,788 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory