$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2016 Ford Edge
4dr SEL AWD,NAVI,PANO,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9456640
- VIN: 2FMPK4J88GBB19584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful loaded AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Remote start
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring system
Back up sensors
Panoramic roof
Power tailgate
Navigation
Bluetooth
USB ports
Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power seats
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks.
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.