2016 Ford Edge

142,830 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD,NAVI,PANO,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS

2016 Ford Edge

4dr SEL AWD,NAVI,PANO,R/V CAM,LEATHER INT,H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,830KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9456640
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J88GBB19584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful loaded AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

AWD

Remote start

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring system

Back up sensors

Panoramic roof

Power tailgate

Navigation

Bluetooth

USB ports

Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power seats

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks.

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

